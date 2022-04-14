What’s next in DevSecOps for Telecommunications

It’s clear from our 2024 Global DevSecOps Survey of more than 5,000 DevSecOps professionals that artificial intelligence (AI), security, and automation are top of mind for organizations across the board. But what about the telecommunications sector? This industry has some unique challenges and needs — from protecting customer data to modernizing and controlling costs — that could make their progress and priorities a bit different.

We analyzed 515 survey responses from telecommunications industry professionals across development, security, and operations roles.

We found that the telecommunications industry is a bit ahead of the curve on using many security-related technologies.

However, they’re less likely to feel confident about their team’s security. Only 53% of respondents in telecommunications say they are confident in their organization’s approach to application security, compared to 60% of respondents across all industries and 67% in the software/computer hardware industry.

Why is the telecommunications industry less confident in their approach to security? The results from our survey point to a possible cultural gap around Security. Of the security professionals in telecommunications who took the 2024 Global DevSecOps Survey:

64% said the security team has a difficult time getting the development team to prioritize remediation of vulnerabilities, compared to 59% across all industries.

In addition, because nearly every company and organization relies on the telecommunications industry to deliver their service properly and securely, DevSecOps professionals in telecommunications have a heightened sense of security and also often have to build the plane while flying it, so to speak.

Read the full report for more in-depth analysis on DevSecOps, cybersecurity threats, AI advancements, and the unique challenges faced by the telecommunications industry.