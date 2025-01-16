DORA insights: Where is AI really driving developer productivity?

For over a decade, the DORA research program has examined what distinguishes high-performing technology teams and organizations. Their four key metrics — lead time for changes, deployment frequency, change fail rate, and failed deployment recovery time — have become the industry standard for assessing software delivery performance. The 2024 Accelerate State of DevOps Report highlights the ongoing importance of developer experience, the rise of platform engineering, and how AI adoption affects software development across multiple levels.

Software developers across all industries increasingly depend on AI to minimize a wide range of repetitive tasks and boost team performance, security, and code quality — and over a third of developers report "moderate" to "extreme" productivity gains from using AI. However, effective change management and a comprehensive AI strategy are essential to address the challenges of early adoption, such as the AI training gap, “AI sprawl,” finding the optimal level of trust, and the need for a clear vision of success that is captured by a robust set of metrics.

Creating a work environment where teams feel supported, valued, and motivated is crucial for achieving high performance and minimizing burnout. How can organizations ready their teams, processes, and cultures to harness the full potential of an AI strategy for driving innovation?

In this webinar, Derek DeBellis, Lead Researcher on Google's DORA team, Stephen Walters, Field CTO at GitLab, and Haim Snir, Senior Product Manager, Dev & Analytics at GitLab reveal the latest research findings from the 2024 Accelerate State of DevOps DORA report, followed by an interactive Q&A.

Join us as we explore: