Stephen Walters Field CTO, GitLab

Stephen Walters is Field CTO for GitLab. Stephen has been in the IT industry for over 30 years. He is an extensively experienced subject matter expert in Value Stream Management, DevSecOps, DevOps, ALM, SDLC and IT4IT, with management and consultancy experience across end-to-end IT disciplines. Currently also operating as an Ambassador for the DevOps Institute and an Influencer in the Value Stream Management Consortium, he is interested in all things DevOps. Stephen is a co-author of the Value Stream Reference Architectures white paper and is currently pursuing further research into Value Stream Management, Organizational Architecture and AI.