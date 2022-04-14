Building a Resilient Software Development Practice

In the rapidly evolving world of software development, enterprise leaders face a critical challenge: how to guide their teams to meet today’s business demands and adapt to tomorrow’s uncertainties. This guide presents a strategic approach to implementing a standardized software development platform, ensuring systems are secure by design, and empowering high-performing teams to lead by example.

These three pillars form the foundation of a resilient software development practice that can thrive in an ever-changing environment.

The challenge of modern software development

Software development is the lifeblood of modern enterprises. The decisions made by technical leaders today will echo through their organizations for years, influencing customer satisfaction, employee productivity, and overall business success. However, the landscape is constantly shifting. Applications must be updated or re-architected, open-source libraries evolve, and new cyber threats emerge daily. Disruptive innovations, like artificial intelligence, can fundamentally change the game overnight.

In this dynamic environment, software engineering, security, and operations teams have a dual mandate: deliver high-quality software quickly and regularly while maintaining robust security across every surface of the technology stack. This balancing act is crucial yet challenging. The solution lies in creating resilient software systems and software development standards that can withstand and even be responsive to the inevitability of change.

Three strategic pillars for sustainable success

GitLab has worked with thousands of organizations to help overcome these challenges. From our experience, we’ve identified three key strategies that successful software development teams consistently employ:

Standardizing a software development platform : By creating a unified, efficient development environment where all teams can collaborate seamlessly, organizations can reduce complexity, improve code quality, and align all teams with the broader business objectives.

: By creating a unified, efficient development environment where all teams can collaborate seamlessly, organizations can reduce complexity, improve code quality, and align all teams with the broader business objectives. Shifting security to earlier in the development process : By building application security policies and tooling directly into the software development platform, organizations can ensure every application benefits from the same consistent set of guardrails, thereby enhancing protection against potential threats.

: By building application security policies and tooling directly into the software development platform, organizations can ensure every application benefits from the same consistent set of guardrails, thereby enhancing protection against potential threats. Empowering high-performing teams: High-performing teams are better equipped to handle the complexities of modern software development and are more likely to produce high-quality software that meets current and future needs.

These are not isolated tactics; they are interdependent strategies that, when combined, create a powerful framework for sustainable software development.

In this guide, we’ll unpack each one, explaining the benefits and high-level steps to implement each pillar in your organization. Finally, we’ll show how these pillars transform your software development team with a real-world case study.