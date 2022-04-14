Articles By

Sabrina Farmer Chief Technology Officer

Sabrina Farmer is the Chief Technology Officer at GitLab, where she leads software engineering, operations, and customer support teams to execute the company's technical vision and strategy and oversee the development and delivery of GitLab's products and services. Prior to GitLab, Sabrina spent nearly two decades at Google, where she most recently served as vice president of engineering, core infrastructure. During her tenure with Google, she was directly responsible for the reliability, performance, and efficiency of all of Google's billion-user products and infrastructure. A long-time advocate for women in technology, Farmer earned a B.S. in Computer Science at the University of New Orleans, where she established two scholarships to help level the playing field for inclusion and empowerment in technology.