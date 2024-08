Best Practices für kontinuierliche Integration

In continuous integration, every commit triggers a build. These builds then run tests to identify if something will be broken by the code changes you introduce. The test pyramid is a way for developers to think of how to balance testing. End-to end testing is mostly used as a safeguard, with unit testing being used most often to identify errors. One important thing to keep in mind with testing is the environment. When the testing and production environments match, it means that developers can rely on the results and deploy with confidence.

In GitLab, Review Apps put the new code into a production-like live environment to visualize code changes. This feature helps developers assess the impact of changes.

Continuous integration helps developers deploy faster and get feedback sooner. Ultimately, the best continuous integration system is the one you actually use. Find the right CI for your needs and then incorporate these best practices to make the most of your new CI workflow.