Tirez parti des tableaux de bord GitLab Insights. Visualisez vos indicateurs clés, suivez la progression de vos projets et augmentez la productivité de vos équipes.
Découvrez comment tirer parti du modèle unique de publication des paquets par projet de GitLab, combiné à une utilisation centralisée au niveau du groupe racine.
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps PlatformGet free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert