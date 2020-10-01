Find Bugs with Coverage-Guided Fuzz Testing

GitLab comes with built-in coverage-guided fuzz testing. Coverage-guided fuzz testing helps you discover bugs and potential security issues that other QA processes might miss. It sends random inputs to an instrumented version of your application in an effort to cause unexpected behavior, such as a crash. Such behavior indicates a bug that you should address.

Watch this short video (3 minutes) to learn how to configure Fuzz-Testing on GitLab.

Cover image by Taya Dianna on Unsplash