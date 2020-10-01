BlogUnfilteredFind Bugs with Coverage-Guided Fuzz Testing

Published on: October 1, 2020

1 min read

Find Bugs with Coverage-Guided Fuzz Testing

Use fuzz testing to find bugs and security issues other QA processes might miss.

Fernando DiazFernando Diaz

CI/CD

security

GitLab comes with built-in coverage-guided fuzz testing. Coverage-guided fuzz testing helps you discover bugs and potential security issues that other QA processes might miss. It sends random inputs to an instrumented version of your application in an effort to cause unexpected behavior, such as a crash. Such behavior indicates a bug that you should address.

Watch this short video (3 minutes) to learn how to configure Fuzz-Testing on GitLab.

Cover image by Taya Dianna on Unsplash

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum.

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

Start shipping better software faster

See what your team can do with the intelligent

DevSecOps platform.

Get free trial Talk to sales