Running Security Scans in Limited Connectivity and Offline Environments

It’s possible to run most of the GitLab security scanners when not connected to the internet. GitLab scanners generally will connect to the internet to download the latest sets of signatures, rules, and patches. A few extra steps are necessary to configure the tools to function properly by using resources available on your local network.

The security scans which are supported in Offline Environments are as follows:

Container Scanning

SAST

DAST

License Compliance

Dependency Scanning

Watch this short video (3 minutes) to learn how to setup GitLab Security Scans in Offline Environments.

