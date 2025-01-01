Using AI in the interview process
At GitLab, we embrace AI to help our teams work better and faster while following our CREDIT values and AI Ethics Principles. Similar to how we integrate AI into our products to support customers throughout the software development lifecycle, we also encourage our teams, and candidates, to use AI thoughtfully to boost productivity and drive better outcomes.
Our AI ethics principles in talent acquisition
We leverage AI powered technology that is tested to prevent bias.
How we view AI
We view AI as a powerful enhancement to human capabilities while recognizing that understanding potential, building relationships, and making fair hiring decisions remain fundamentally human activities. We do not leverage AI for decision making in our hiring process and recognize the importance of human-centric activities in our recruitment lifecycle.
In line with our AI Ethics Principles, our Talent Acquisition team uses AI in the following ways:
Content creation
Job descriptions: We may use AI to help draft job descriptions that are then reviewed and refined by our hiring teams.
Interview questions: We may use AI to help generate relevant interview questions that align with the role requirements to provide efficient, structured interview processes.
Sourcing messages: We may use AI to draft initial outreach messages that are then personalized by our recruiters.
Process enhancement
Interview summaries: With appropriate consent, we may use AI to help summarize interview feedback, reducing the burden on interviewers while ensuring comprehensive documentation.
Analytics: We use AI to analyze recruitment metrics and identify opportunities for improvement.
Human oversight
Human review: All AI-generated content undergoes meaningful human review before use.
Decision-making: Hiring decisions are always made by human team members.
Regular bias review: We regularly review our AI policies in Talent Acquisition to ensure they test for potential bias.
Our guiding principles for candidates
Learn how we use AI to enhance our interview process while keeping people at the centre of hiring decisions. We'll share our ethical guidelines, what to expect during interviews, and how you can transparently leverage AI as a candidate in the interview process.
AI Use Guidelines By Stage
You may use AI to assist with your resume or cover letter, but the information must accurately represent your qualifications and skills.
What we expect from candidates
- Disclose when you've used AI in the interview process, and which tools you leveraged.
- Be prepared to discuss how you collaborate using AI.
- We're evaluating your skills and judgment, including how you appropriately leverage AI.
- Misrepresentation of skills or qualifications may result in disqualification.
If you have any questions about our policies or guidelines above, don’t hesitate to speak with your recruiting partner*.