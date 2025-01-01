Research report

Software Innovation in Financial Services

A global survey of C-level executives reveals that AI could drive billions of dollars in annual revenue worldwide — but long-term success hinges on human expertise, governance, and strategic alignment.

  • AI-powered software innovation has the potential to unlock billions in value

    $750 Billion

    AI investments save $28,249 per developer annually— scaling to $750 billion globally across 27 million developers.

    75

    95% of FinServ executives say that software innovation is now a core business priority.

    73

    93% report that their organization has experienced business growth tied to AI investments over the last year.

    33

    FinServ executives estimate a 53% increase in revenue over the past 12 months due to the use of AI.

    Get the report

  • Agentic AI is taking off — but security and trust must catch up

    FinServ executives’ top concerns about the adoption of agentic AI:

    1. Cybersecurity threats
    2. Data privacy and security
    3. Maintaining governance
    73

    93% of FinServ executives expect agentic AI to become the industry standard for software development within 3 years.

    38

    58% are implementing regulatory-aligned governance measures.

    36

    56% are developing internal AI policies; 47% are using third-party audits.

    Get the report

  • Talent gaps threaten the human edge in the age of AI, making upskilling an imperative

    FinServ executives’ most valued human inputs in software innovation:

    • Strategic vision
    • Creativity
    • Innovation
    79

    99% of FinServ executives say human contributions are valuable for software development.

    22

    42% say AI is driving a need for greater training to fill skills gaps.

    24

    44% believe that humans should split work with AI 50/50; 32% believe that AI should do all or most of the work.

    Get the report

  • AI is a boardroom priority as software innovation proves its bottom-line impact

    Most common metrics used by FinServ executives to measure software innovation success:

    1. Increased business growth
    2. Enhanced developer productivity
    3. Improved problem-solving capability
    75

    95% of FinServ executives say their board is bought into the benefits of software innovation.

    65

    85% are willing to invest over half of their company’s annual IT budget to prioritize software innovation.

    75

    95% have adopted frameworks linking software development to key business outcomes.

    Get the report

  • Get the report

    Please complete all fields

    Download the full 2025 GitLab Financial Services C-Suite Insights Report, The Economics of Software Innovation: $750B+ Opportunity at a Crossroads, for more insights, including:

    • AI-enhanced software innovation is driving a significant economic shift, serving as a key driver of business growth and expansion
    • C-level executives point to tensions around skills gaps, human-machine collaboration, and the need for formal governance of agentic AI
    • Leaders aspire to achieve optimal productivity through a 50/50 human-AI partnership — however, the current reality reveals that humans handle three-quarters of the work, and AI contributes just one-quarter