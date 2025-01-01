Research report
Software Innovation in Financial Services
A global survey of C-level executives reveals that AI could drive billions of dollars in annual revenue worldwide — but long-term success hinges on human expertise, governance, and strategic alignment.
AI-powered software innovation has the potential to unlock billions in value
AI investments save $28,249 per developer annually— scaling to $750 billion globally across 27 million developers.
95% of FinServ executives say that software innovation is now a core business priority.
93% report that their organization has experienced business growth tied to AI investments over the last year.
FinServ executives estimate a 53% increase in revenue over the past 12 months due to the use of AI.
Agentic AI is taking off — but security and trust must catch up
FinServ executives’ top concerns about the adoption of agentic AI:
73
- Cybersecurity threats
- Data privacy and security
- Maintaining governance
93% of FinServ executives expect agentic AI to become the industry standard for software development within 3 years.38
58% are implementing regulatory-aligned governance measures.36
56% are developing internal AI policies; 47% are using third-party audits.
Talent gaps threaten the human edge in the age of AI, making upskilling an imperative
FinServ executives’ most valued human inputs in software innovation:
79
- Strategic vision
- Creativity
- Innovation
99% of FinServ executives say human contributions are valuable for software development.22
42% say AI is driving a need for greater training to fill skills gaps.24
44% believe that humans should split work with AI 50/50; 32% believe that AI should do all or most of the work.
AI is a boardroom priority as software innovation proves its bottom-line impact
Most common metrics used by FinServ executives to measure software innovation success:
75
- Increased business growth
- Enhanced developer productivity
- Improved problem-solving capability
95% of FinServ executives say their board is bought into the benefits of software innovation.65
85% are willing to invest over half of their company’s annual IT budget to prioritize software innovation.75
95% have adopted frameworks linking software development to key business outcomes.
Get the report
Download the full 2025 GitLab Financial Services C-Suite Insights Report, The Economics of Software Innovation: $750B+ Opportunity at a Crossroads, for more insights, including:
- AI-enhanced software innovation is driving a significant economic shift, serving as a key driver of business growth and expansion
- C-level executives point to tensions around skills gaps, human-machine collaboration, and the need for formal governance of agentic AI
- Leaders aspire to achieve optimal productivity through a 50/50 human-AI partnership — however, the current reality reveals that humans handle three-quarters of the work, and AI contributes just one-quarter