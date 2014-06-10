BlogCompany10k commits

Published on June 10, 2014

GitLab recently grow past 10k commits. And even more amazing is that almost half of them were made during last year.

Dear contributors,

GitLab recently grow past 10k commits. And even more amazing is that almost half of them were made during last year. So 10,000 commits made by more than 600 contributors for the past 3 years. But it's not only about commits. There are more than 6,000 closed issues on issue trackers. And lot of feature requests on feature request forum. And tons of discussion on the mailinglist, blogs, twitter and irc. That's huge amount of work done for an open source project.

I would want to thank all people who took part in GitLab progress during last 3 years. I am proud to say that we've grown such a good open source community together.

Thanks everyone! Dmitriy on behalf of the core team

