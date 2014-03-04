Adding a SSH key to GitLab Screencast

Published on March 4, 2014
1 min read
In this screencast we show you that adding a SSH key to GitLab is very simple, allowing everyone to push and pull to GitLab without your username and password every time.
We heard a few people saying that using a SSH key is hard. In this screencast we show you that adding a SSH key to GitLab is very simple, allowing everyone to push and pull to GitLab without having to enter their username and password every time.
