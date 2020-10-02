Distributed Version Control & Collaboration

Distributed Version Control allows remote, collaborative work to flourish since a single copy of the complete project's history can be stored in any machine. But Distributed Version Control goes beyond every developer having a copy of the project in their machines, in fact it sets the foundation for a team to decide what strategy they need to adopt to deliver software.

With Gitlab a team can choose and adapt to different branching strategies that enable Continuous Integration being an example of that high-frequency integration patterns where developers push very often local commits to the main branch, this is achieved through Gitlab Merge Request that favors short-lived branches augmenting the frequency of merges. Distributed Version Control and Collaboration are cornerstone for software development lifecycle, Watch this video to see its capabilities in action

Cover image credit:

Cover image by www_slon_pics on pixabay