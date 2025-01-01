Learn how a creator of shared, includable templates upskilled by migrating the templates to GitLab CI/CD components and the CI/CD Catalog.
It is important to have the complete picture of scaled effects in view when designing automation.
Learn cache types, as well as when and how to use them.
GitLab and GitLab Runner Performance Gains on Arm based AWS Graviton2
Learn step-by-step how to process detected vulnerabilities and spawn merge request approval rules from critical vulnerabilities.
Learn how to do early testing as well as how to peg your automation to the EL 7 packages until you are able to properly integrate the changes into your automation.
Use these best practices to avoid common pitfalls on the application modernization journey.
If you’re not using automated testing, your competitors almost certainly are – catch up on our recent webcast to get started.
