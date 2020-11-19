Join the first GitLab Community Day and get started with CI

We are excited to host our first GitLab Community Day on Dec 1st, 2020. This will be a global event, with sessions at different times to enable everyone in the GitLab community to attend worldwide. For our first Community Day, we will focus on GitLab CI. Come and join us to learn more about CI and meet our community!

Who should attend

Are you just starting to learn about GitLab or Continuous Integration? If so, these Community Day sessions are a great way to accelerate your learning process. If you already use GitLab CI, we'd love for you to join us to share your knowledge and experience with other community members. Regardless of where you are in your learning curve, we invite you to bring your projects and questions and learn in real-time with us.

What to expect

The GitLab Developer Evangelism team will walk you through an introduction to CI followed by hands-on exercises. These will show how to get started with GitLab CI and how to add security scanning to your pipelines. By the end of the session, you will have successfully created your own CI pipelines using GitLab.

Everyone who participates in the Community Day events will be eligible for special GitLab swag and prizes.

Register

We are offering three sessions to enable our community members from around the world to participate. Please select the session that works best for you and register on Meetup.com.

Spread the word