BlogCompanyFunctional Group Update: Product

Published on January 19, 2017

1 min read

Functional Group Update: Product

Watch the recording from our Product team update.

Erica LindbergErica Lindberg

As a remote-only company, we have to be incredibly intentional about how we communicate with each other. One of the ways we keep each other informed and maintain transparency across the company is through our functional group updates.

You can watch the functional group update from our Product team below.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform

Get free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert