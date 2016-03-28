Join us for a live tutorial about GitLab CI

Published on March 28, 2016
Since GitLab 8.0, GitLab CI is an integrated part of GitLab. This web application manages projects/builds and provides a nice user interface.
In our next webcast on April 14th, we'll take a look using continuous integration in GitLab. Join the GitLab CI team to ask questions and find out how to get the most out of the built-in continuous integration with GitLab.
I have recently presented at meetups about GitLab, and CI generates lots of questions. This is literally a list of questions I was asked at a recent Ruby meet-up:
I think mostly people were quite surprised and also delighted to see how easy it was to configure GitLab CI. And of course a little incredulous that it's actually all built-in and free. Now you're probably wondering how to get started with it. Do join us for the webcast, we'd love to hear your questions.
Visit the documentation to find out how to get started.
We've posted some great tutorials recently, check them out if you've missed them:
Benefits of GitLab CI
We can't wait to help you get started. Do you have any burning questions or demos you'd like to see? Please share them in the comments! We can cover them in our live webcast.
See you there!
