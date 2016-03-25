Webcast Recording and Slides: GitLab 8.6

Published on March 25, 2016
2 min read
If you're new to GitLab, this webcast will give you a good overview of using GitLab, and if you're experienced you get to see the new features in action.
In our latest webcast, we looked at highlights from GitLab 8.6.
Our special guest, Douwe Maan, gave us a live demo of the latest features in GitLab 8.6 with a special focus around improved confidentiality. We looked at project configuration and user permissions to start. Douwe followed a typical GitLab workflow to demonstrate new features which make it easier to keep track of what is happening (subscribe to label) and features which save you time (create a new branch from an issue), and more.
In this webcast:
In our next webcast on April 14th, we'll take a look using continuous integration in GitLab. Join the GitLab CI team for this introduction!
