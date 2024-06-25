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Workflow Execution

Explore DevSecOps workflows that seamlessly blend software development, security and operations.

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Value Stream Analytics

Measure and optimize your software delivery performance with detailed value stream analytics and cycle time insights.

Last updated Jun 25, 2024

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CI/CD Catalog

Discover and share reusable CI/CD configurations through GitLab's centralized catalog. Learn how to integrate pre-built components seamlessly into your own CI/CD pipelines.

Last updated Jan 24, 2024

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Integrating Security to the Pipeline

Seamlessly integrate security scans into your CI/CD pipeline to provide developers with early feedback on potential risks and vulnerabilities, empowering you to ship more secure code.

Last updated Jan 24, 2024

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