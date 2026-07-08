Agent Orchestration
Experience the power of agentic software engineering with GitLab Duo Agent Platform.
Tip: Press Ctrl+P or H to toggle narrative boxes on/off, then use ← / → to navigate.
GitLab Flex
In this demo, you'll walk through GitLab Flex: one annual commitment you draw down monthly across seats, GitLab Credits, and usage-based capabilities, with no contract renegotiation needed.
Last updated Jul 8, 2026
GitLab Orbit
In this demo, see how GitLab Orbit gives AI agents grounded data to reason and act with fewer tokens, faster. Orbit is the lifecycle context graph for the Duo Agent Platform, turning your code, merge requests, pipelines, deployments, vulnerabilities, and ownership into one live, queryable graph.
Last updated Jun 30, 2026
Agentic SAST Vulnerability Resolution
In this demo, you'll walk through how GitLab's Duo Agent Platform automatically analyzes, and remediates SAST vulnerabilities with the Agentic SAST vulnerability resolution flow.
Last updated Mar 5, 2026
SAST False Positive Detection Flow
In this demo, you'll walk through GitLab Duo's SAST False Positive Detection Flow. Teams can now triage vulnerabilities faster by identifying false positives for critical and high severity security vulnerabilities.
Last updated Feb 17, 2026
External agents - GitLab-managed
In this demo, you'll walk you through integrating GitLab-managed external agents: Claude and Codex, to your project and using them.
Last updated Feb 5, 2026
GitLab Credits Dashboard
In this demo, you'll walk through how to purchase GitLab Credits to use in the GitLab Duo Agent Platform.
Last updated Feb 3, 2026
Duo Agentic Chat
Discover interactive Duo Agentic Chat capabilities that provide intelligent, context-aware assistance for your development tasks with real-time guidance.
Last updated Dec 25, 2025
Custom Flows
Multi-agent workflows that orchestrate specialized AI agents with specific expertise to autonomously complete complex, end-to-end tasks.
Last updated Dec 23, 2025
Custom Agents
Discover how to create specialized custom agents tailored to your team's specific needs and use them in the Agentic chat.
Last updated Dec 16, 2025
External Agents - Amazon Q Developer
External agents run external AI tools via runner execution, triggered by GitLab events like mentions or issue/MR assignments.
Last updated Oct 29, 2025
MCP Server
Discover how the GitLab MCP Server lets tools like Cursor or Windserf securely access GitLab data, keeping developers in their workflow and reducing context switching.
Last updated Sep 10, 2025
MCP Client
Discover how Duo, via its MCP client, connects to external MCP servers to integrate with tools like Slack, Jira, Grafana, and the AWS Console, streamlining workflows and eliminating context switching.
Last updated Aug 5, 2025
AI Catalog
Discover the Duo Agent Platform AI catalog.
Foundational Flows
Explore pre-built foundational flows that streamline common development tasks and workflows.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.