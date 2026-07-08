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Agent Orchestration

Experience the power of agentic software engineering with GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

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GitLab Flex

In this demo, you'll walk through GitLab Flex: one annual commitment you draw down monthly across seats, GitLab Credits, and usage-based capabilities, with no contract renegotiation needed.

Last updated Jul 8, 2026

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GitLab Orbit

In this demo, see how GitLab Orbit gives AI agents grounded data to reason and act with fewer tokens, faster. Orbit is the lifecycle context graph for the Duo Agent Platform, turning your code, merge requests, pipelines, deployments, vulnerabilities, and ownership into one live, queryable graph.

Last updated Jun 30, 2026

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Agentic SAST Vulnerability Resolution

In this demo, you'll walk through how GitLab's Duo Agent Platform automatically analyzes, and remediates SAST vulnerabilities with the Agentic SAST vulnerability resolution flow.

Last updated Mar 5, 2026

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SAST False Positive Detection Flow

In this demo, you'll walk through GitLab Duo's SAST False Positive Detection Flow. Teams can now triage vulnerabilities faster by identifying false positives for critical and high severity security vulnerabilities.

Last updated Feb 17, 2026

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External agents - GitLab-managed

In this demo, you'll walk you through integrating GitLab-managed external agents: Claude and Codex, to your project and using them.

Last updated Feb 5, 2026

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GitLab Credits Dashboard

In this demo, you'll walk through how to purchase GitLab Credits to use in the GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

Last updated Feb 3, 2026

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Duo Agentic Chat

Discover interactive Duo Agentic Chat capabilities that provide intelligent, context-aware assistance for your development tasks with real-time guidance.

Last updated Dec 25, 2025

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Custom Flows

Multi-agent workflows that orchestrate specialized AI agents with specific expertise to autonomously complete complex, end-to-end tasks.

Last updated Dec 23, 2025

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Custom Agents

Discover how to create specialized custom agents tailored to your team's specific needs and use them in the Agentic chat.

Last updated Dec 16, 2025

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External Agents - Amazon Q Developer

External agents run external AI tools via runner execution, triggered by GitLab events like mentions or issue/MR assignments.

Last updated Oct 29, 2025

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MCP Server

Discover how the GitLab MCP Server lets tools like Cursor or Windserf securely access GitLab data, keeping developers in their workflow and reducing context switching.

Last updated Sep 10, 2025

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MCP Client

Discover how Duo, via its MCP client, connects to external MCP servers to integrate with tools like Slack, Jira, Grafana, and the AWS Console, streamlining workflows and eliminating context switching.

Last updated Aug 5, 2025

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Coming soon

AI Catalog

Discover the Duo Agent Platform AI catalog.

Coming soon

Foundational Flows

Explore pre-built foundational flows that streamline common development tasks and workflows.

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