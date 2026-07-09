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Security & Governance

Secure your software lifecycle with real-time security scanning, vulnerability management and automated remediation.

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Scanner coverage at scale and automated remediation workflow

In this demo, you'll walk through closing security scanner coverage gaps across business-critical projects in bulk, filtering out noise with AI false-positive detection, and letting GitLab Duo auto-remediate real vulnerabilities with ready-to-merge fixes.

Last updated Jul 9, 2026

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Enabling SAST False Positive Detection & Vulnerability Resolution

This tutorial teaches you how to turn on SAST False Positive Detection and SAST Vulnerability Resolution. False Positive Detection cuts the noise so your team focuses on real issues, and Vulnerability Resolution auto-remediates high and critical vulnerabilities. This quick walkthrough shows exactly where to switch them on.

Last updated Jun 17, 2026

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GitLab Secrets Manager

In this demo, see GitLab Secrets Manager (public beta) in action. CI/CD variables are easy but lack access controls and audit trails; standalone vaults add operational overhead. Secrets Manager gives you both security and simplicity.

Last updated May 25, 2026

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Agentic SAST Vulnerability Resolution

In this demo, you'll walk through how GitLab's Duo Agent Platform automatically analyzes, and remediates SAST vulnerabilities with the Agentic SAST vulnerability resolution flow.

Last updated Mar 5, 2026

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SAST False Positive Detection Flow

In this demo, you'll walk through GitLab Duo's SAST False Positive Detection Flow. Teams can now triage vulnerabilities faster by identifying false positives for critical and high severity security vulnerabilities.

Last updated Feb 17, 2026

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Custom Compliance

Transform compliance from a manual burden into an automated, continuous process that keeps you audit-ready 24/7 with GitLab's custom compliance frameworks.

Last updated Oct 9, 2025

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Security Policies

Implement and manage security policies across your organization with automated enforcement and compliance tracking.

Last updated Jan 27, 2025

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Advanced SAST

Experience GitLab Advanced SAST, our proprietary static application security scanner that significantly reduces false positive vulnerabilities and improves detection accuracy through cross-function and cross-file analysis.

Last updated Sep 22, 2024

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Security Scans in CI/CD Pipeline

Seamlessly integrate security scans into your CI/CD pipeline to provide developers with early feedback on potential risks and vulnerabilities, empowering you to ship more secure code.

Last updated Jan 24, 2024

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Coming soon

GitLab Ultimate Security Features

Explore comprehensive security capabilities including SAST, DAST, dependency scanning, and vulnerability management in GitLab Ultimate.

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