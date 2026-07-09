Security & Governance
Secure your software lifecycle with real-time security scanning, vulnerability management and automated remediation.
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Scanner coverage at scale and automated remediation workflow
In this demo, you'll walk through closing security scanner coverage gaps across business-critical projects in bulk, filtering out noise with AI false-positive detection, and letting GitLab Duo auto-remediate real vulnerabilities with ready-to-merge fixes.
Last updated Jul 9, 2026
Enabling SAST False Positive Detection & Vulnerability Resolution
This tutorial teaches you how to turn on SAST False Positive Detection and SAST Vulnerability Resolution. False Positive Detection cuts the noise so your team focuses on real issues, and Vulnerability Resolution auto-remediates high and critical vulnerabilities. This quick walkthrough shows exactly where to switch them on.
Last updated Jun 17, 2026
GitLab Secrets Manager
In this demo, see GitLab Secrets Manager (public beta) in action. CI/CD variables are easy but lack access controls and audit trails; standalone vaults add operational overhead. Secrets Manager gives you both security and simplicity.
Last updated May 25, 2026
Agentic SAST Vulnerability Resolution
In this demo, you'll walk through how GitLab's Duo Agent Platform automatically analyzes, and remediates SAST vulnerabilities with the Agentic SAST vulnerability resolution flow.
Last updated Mar 5, 2026
SAST False Positive Detection Flow
In this demo, you'll walk through GitLab Duo's SAST False Positive Detection Flow. Teams can now triage vulnerabilities faster by identifying false positives for critical and high severity security vulnerabilities.
Last updated Feb 17, 2026
Custom Compliance
Transform compliance from a manual burden into an automated, continuous process that keeps you audit-ready 24/7 with GitLab's custom compliance frameworks.
Last updated Oct 9, 2025
Security Policies
Implement and manage security policies across your organization with automated enforcement and compliance tracking.
Last updated Jan 27, 2025
Advanced SAST
Experience GitLab Advanced SAST, our proprietary static application security scanner that significantly reduces false positive vulnerabilities and improves detection accuracy through cross-function and cross-file analysis.
Last updated Sep 22, 2024
Security Scans in CI/CD Pipeline
Seamlessly integrate security scans into your CI/CD pipeline to provide developers with early feedback on potential risks and vulnerabilities, empowering you to ship more secure code.
Last updated Jan 24, 2024
GitLab Ultimate Security Features
Explore comprehensive security capabilities including SAST, DAST, dependency scanning, and vulnerability management in GitLab Ultimate.
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