Epic
Conference
Join GitLab for Epic Conference, hosted by industry leaders.
Overview
Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives for a day discussing the future of AI-powered software development.
At this year’s Epic Conference, we’ll unveil the next chapter of GitLab Duo — showing how AI agents are transforming software development from planning to production. You’ll hear directly from GitLab leaders and customers about how they’re using AI to reduce complexity, improve security, and ship faster across the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. We’ll share the latest product roadmap, including what’s coming in the Duo Agent Catalog, and preview innovations that will redefine how software gets built in the years ahead.
Singapore
September 17, 2025Event details
London
November 11, 2025Event details
Paris
November 13, 2025Event details
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
Start shipping better software faster
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.