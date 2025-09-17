Epic
Conference

Join GitLab for Epic Conference, hosted by industry leaders.

Find an event near you

Overview

Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives for a day discussing the future of AI-powered software development.

At this year’s Epic Conference, we’ll unveil the next chapter of GitLab Duo — showing how AI agents are transforming software development from planning to production. You’ll hear directly from GitLab leaders and customers about how they’re using AI to reduce complexity, improve security, and ship faster across the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. We’ll share the latest product roadmap, including what’s coming in the Duo Agent Catalog, and preview innovations that will redefine how software gets built in the years ahead.

singapore skyline

Singapore

September 17, 2025

Event details
london skyline

London

November 11, 2025

Event details
paris skyline

Paris

November 13, 2025

Event details

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

Start shipping better software faster

See what your team can do with the intelligent

DevSecOps platform.

Get free trial Talk to sales