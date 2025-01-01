GitLab named a leader in the Forrester Wave™ DevOps Platform, Q2 2025

GitLab is named a leader in the Forrester Wave™ DevOps Platform, Q2 2025 and GitLab received the highest scores possible in the project planning/alignment, build automation and CI, and pipeline security criteria.

GitLab brings together teams across the software development lifecycle – development, security, and operations teams – enabling them to deliver secure software faster while reducing operational complexity. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

