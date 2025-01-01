GitLab Education Services
Transform Your Team into DevSecOps Champions with GitLab Training
Overview
The landscape of software development and operations is increasingly complex, necessitating not only the right tools but also a deep understanding and proficient use of those tools. GitLab Education Services specializes in product training, designed to equip your team with the knowledge and practical skills needed to fully leverage GitLab. Our curriculum is focused on hands-on learning and real-world applications, enabling your team to enhance workflow efficiency and achieve outstanding project outcomes. Through our targeted training programs, your team will develop the expertise required to navigate the GitLab platform effectively, utilizing its comprehensive features to optimize your development and operations processes.
Why GitLab Education Services?
Adopt and Accelerate
- Team training on GitLab features, capabilities, and best practices
- Fundamentals of Git, CI/CD, security, DevOps, and Duo to support continual learning
- Role-based learning paths across the delivery lifecycle to accelerate time-to-value
Upskill and Enable
- Instructor-led and self-paced training options
- Train-the-trainer program to cost-effectively scale learning and enablement
- Technical certifications to encourage skills growth and recognition
Modernize and Transform
- DevOps modernization across the build, package, test, release, and deploy lifecycle
- DevSecOps transformation with shift-left security automation and best practices
- Scaling the software factory with tools consolidation and new ways of working
Who Benefits from Our Services?
Our training is designed for individuals or teams eager to improve their understanding and application of GitLab and DevSecOps principles. Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to deepen existing knowledge, our training programs are structured to provide valuable insights and practical skills.
Private Instructor-Led Training
We believe in learning by doing. Our instructor-led training sessions, available both on-site and remote, are delivered by seasoned trainers who provide transformative learning experiences that are both flexible and tailored to meet your team's unique needs. Here are the standard courses we offer.
- GitLab Fundamentals Training
- GitLab CI/CD Training
- GitLab Advanced CI/CD Training
- GitLab Agile Portfolio Management Training
- GitLab Security Essentials Training
- GitLab System Administration Training
- GitLab Duo Enterprise Training
- GitLab Compliance Training
- GitLab Training - Seminar
- GitLab University Enterprise (GLUE)
We also provides a scalable solution for teams looking to extend their training capabilities and build internal experts with the Train the Trainer option. Discover the breadth of our Global Services by visiting the Full Catalog page.
Public Instructor-Led Training
Public Instructor-Lead Training is an opportunity to meet new people and experience the same high-quality instructor-lead training at a more affordable price by buying individual seats instead of full classes. Learn more about our offerings, including upcoming class dates, by visiting our Public Instructor-Lead Training page.
Self-paced Learning
For those who prefer to learn at their own pace, GitLab University offers content to help developers and practitioners stay ahead of the curve with the latest in DevSecOps education. Free access to a wide range of content covering everything from GitLab fundamentals to advanced DevSecOps practices, enabling users to learn at their own pace.
GitLab Professional Certification
GitLab Certification program validates and recognizes the technical proficiency of individuals using GitLab, enhancing their professional credibility. Certification opportunities on the Certifications page. Benefits:
- Ensure all team members speak a common language when working with GitLab
- Support continuing growth by encouraging GitLab users to become GitLab experts
- Improve productivity by ensuring that team members have the skills that they need to work effectively with GitLab