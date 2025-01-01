Open Source Security at GitLab
At GitLab, we believe in the power of open source to drive innovation and strengthen the security ecosystem.
By sharing tools, templates, and frameworks developed by our security teams, we aim to empower developers, security practitioners, and organizations to build safer, more secure software.
Our commitment to an open-source-first approach aligns with GitLab's core values of transparency and collaboration. We're dedicated to providing the security community with resources that are easy to access, adopt, and integrate, helping teams everywhere stay ahead of evolving threats.
StORM TemplatesEnhance your security risk program
Security Risk Quarterly (SRQ) and Risk Register templates. These templates help structure the risk tracking and reporting processes, ensuring all information is tracked and relevant information is reported to appropriate stakeholders.
GUARD FrameworkAutomate response and detection
The GitLab Universal Automated Response and Detection (GUARD) framework simplifies detection creation, maintenance, alert routing, and metrics collection through a detections-as-code approach. Learn more about the open source framework.
GitLab CIS Benchmark ScannerImprove your project's security posture
The GitLab CIS Benchmark Scanner is a Python CLI tool that audits a GitLab project against the Center for Internet Security (CIS) GitLab Benchmark.
GitLab AssistantStreamline resource management and workflows
A Python module that extends the python-gitlab API wrapper with a business layer for easier management of groups, projects, issues, and workflows. Available as both a CLI tool and Python package for automation and customization. Explore GitLab Assistant.
TLDR FrameworkContextualize threat detection
The Threat, Log, Detect, Response (TLDR) framework standardizes threat detection with comprehensive context on threats and how to respond effectively. Explore the open-source framework.
