The Economics of Software Innovation
A global survey of C-level executives reveals that AI could drive billions of dollars in annual revenue worldwide — but long-term success hinges on human expertise, governance, and strategic alignment.
AI investments save $28,249 per developer annually — scaling to $750 billion globally across 27 million developers.
91% of executives say that software innovation is now a core business priority.38
58% report that their organization has experienced business growth tied to software innovation over the last year.24
Executives estimate a 44% increase in revenue over the past 12 months due to the use of AI.
Top concerns around the adoption of agentic AI:
69
- Cybersecurity threats
- Data privacy and security
- Maintaining governance
89% of executives expect agentic AI to become the industry standard for software development within 3 years.33
53% are implementing regulatory-aligned governance measures.32
52% are developing internal AI policies; 47% are using third-party audits.
Most valued human inputs in software innovation:
79
- Creativity
- Strategic vision
99% of executives say human contributions are valuable for software development.72
92% say businesses should prioritize training employees to work alongside agentic AI to address skill gaps.53
73% believe that human input for human-AI partnership should be at least 50/50; 27% believe that AI should do the majority of the work.
Most common metrics used to measure software innovation success:
71
- Increased business growth
- Improved problem solving
- Enhanced developer productivity
91% of executives say their board is bought into the benefits of software innovation.62
82% are willing to invest over half of their company’s annual IT budget to prioritize software innovation.70
90% have adopted frameworks linking software development to key business outcomes.
Download the full GitLab C-Suite Insights Report, The Economics of Software Innovation: $750B+ Opportunity at a Crossroads, for more insights, including:
- AI-enhanced software innovation is driving a significant economic shift, serving as a key driver of business growth and expansion
- C-level executives point to tensions around skills gaps, human-machine collaboration, and the need for formal governance of agentic AI
- Leaders aspire to achieve optimal productivity through a 50/50 human-AI partnership — however, the current reality reveals that humans handle three-quarters of the work, and AI contributes just one-quarter
