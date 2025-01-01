Research report

The Economics of Software Innovation

A global survey of C-level executives reveals that AI could drive billions of dollars in annual revenue worldwide — but long-term success hinges on human expertise, governance, and strategic alignment.

  • AI-powered software innovation has the potential to unlock billions in value

    $750 Billion

    AI investments save $28,249 per developer annually — scaling to $750 billion globally across 27 million developers.

    71

    91% of executives say that software innovation is now a core business priority.

    38

    58% report that their organization has experienced business growth tied to software innovation over the last year.

    24

    Executives estimate a 44% increase in revenue over the past 12 months due to the use of AI.

  • Agentic AI is taking off — but security and trust must catch up

    Top concerns around the adoption of agentic AI:

    1. Cybersecurity threats
    2. Data privacy and security
    3. Maintaining governance
    69

    89% of executives expect agentic AI to become the industry standard for software development within 3 years.

    33

    53% are implementing regulatory-aligned governance measures.

    32

    52% are developing internal AI policies; 47% are using third-party audits.

  • Talent gaps threaten the human edge in the age of AI, making upskilling an imperative

    Most valued human inputs in software innovation:

    • Creativity
    • Strategic vision
    79

    99% of executives say human contributions are valuable for software development.

    72

    92% say businesses should prioritize training employees to work alongside agentic AI to address skill gaps.

    53

    73% believe that human input for human-AI partnership should be at least 50/50; 27% believe that AI should do the majority of the work.

  • AI is a boardroom priority as software innovation proves its bottom-line impact

    Most common metrics used to measure software innovation success:

    1. Increased business growth
    2. Improved problem solving
    3. Enhanced developer productivity
    71

    91% of executives say their board is bought into the benefits of software innovation.

    62

    82% are willing to invest over half of their company’s annual IT budget to prioritize software innovation.

    70

    90% have adopted frameworks linking software development to key business outcomes.

    Download the full GitLab C-Suite Insights Report, The Economics of Software Innovation: $750B+ Opportunity at a Crossroads, for more insights, including:

    • AI-enhanced software innovation is driving a significant economic shift, serving as a key driver of business growth and expansion
    • C-level executives point to tensions around skills gaps, human-machine collaboration, and the need for formal governance of agentic AI
    • Leaders aspire to achieve optimal productivity through a 50/50 human-AI partnership — however, the current reality reveals that humans handle three-quarters of the work, and AI contributes just one-quarter

