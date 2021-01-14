A quick guide to GitLab Dependency Scanning

Published on: January 14, 2021
A walk through of creating a quick example project in order to see Dependency Scanning in action.
Are you curious about our Secure offerings? They are easy, and free, to try out!
I suggest you create a free demo project to check them out and see if it's something you might want.
Did you know? If you have a public project on GitLab.com you can enable our Secure scanning functionality. Please note that educational institutions and open-source projects can also request free licenses.
In this blog I will walk you through creating a new demo project, adding Dependency Scanning, and reviewing the results of the scan. Following the steps below should take you 15 minutes.
Let's grab a test project and enable Dependency Scanning.
.gitlab-ci.yml
New file page choose "Select a template type > .gitlab-ci.yml".
.gitlab-ci.yml
New file page name the file
.gitlab-ci.yml.
stages:
- test
- qa
include:
- template: Dependency-Scanning.gitlab-ci.yml
dependency_scanning:
stage: test
variables:
CI_DEBUG_TRACE: "true"
Now that you have your first pipeline, this and any future pipeline will run the Dependency Scanning jobs. You can review the results after a pipeline completes by:
Note: For this example we are going to decide not to act on the findings as part of the merge request, and we have not configured security merge request approvals so findings do not require additional approvers before you are permitted to merge.
You can see my example merge request.
First, merge this request in to master for your test project. The results will not show outside of the merge request until this is done.
Now you can see the findings by navigating to the Security Dashboard.
You can view just the dependencies and their found issues by viewing the Dependency List. You can see my dependency list.
You can click on a finding in the dashboard to see more details. This takes you to the vulnerability's page.
On the vulnerability's page you can decide to set the status (dismiss, confirm, resolve) after triaging. You can see my example finding.
You can create an issue from a vulnerability. You can see my example issue.
Now go on and try it yourself!
If the above blog walkthrough of creating a demo project and running Dependency Scanning got you curious you can read more about Dependency Scanning in our user documentation.
If you would rather try a different type of Secure scanner - they are all just as easy to set up read more about our Secure scanning tools in our user documentation.
Cover image by Alan Light, licensed under Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
