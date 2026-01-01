GitLab Epic Tour Melbourne
A half-day of innovation, insights, and hands-on learning, built for AI, Security and Software Engineering Leaders across ANZ.
Intelligent orchestration, now with context
Event details:
• Date: Wednesday, 12 August 2026
• Time: 8:30 am – 1:00 pm AEST
• Venue: Sofitel Melbourne on Collins, 25 Collins Street Melbourne 3000
Half a day. Full impact.
From thought leadership to inspirational customer stories, every session is designed to deliver real, actionable insights you can take back to your team.
Hear from your peers
Technology leaders from leading Australian organisations share first-hand experiences on AI adoption, platform engineering, and developer productivity.
Thought Leadership
Get the latest findings on software engineering productivity, AI tooling ROI, and the future of platform teams from leading researchers.
GitLab Roadmap
See what's already live in GitLab and the Duo Agent Platform, including intelligent orchestration with context through GitLab Orbit, plus a look at what's coming next.
Save your seat
Attendance is complimentary and open to technology leaders. Seats are limited - register early to secure your place
All fields required
Agenda
Registration & Breakfast Networking
Opening Keynote
Craig Nielsen
VP of APJ
GitLab
Andrew Haschka
Field CTO
GitLab