GitLab Epic Tour Melbourne

A half-day of innovation, insights, and hands-on learning, built for AI, Security and Software Engineering Leaders across ANZ.

Register now

Intelligent orchestration, now with context

Event details:

• Date: Wednesday, 12 August 2026

• Time: 8:30 am – 1:00 pm AEST

• Venue: Sofitel Melbourne on Collins, 25 Collins Street Melbourne 3000

Half a day. Full impact.

From thought leadership to inspirational customer stories, every session is designed to deliver real, actionable insights you can take back to your team.

Hear from your peers

Technology leaders from leading Australian organisations share first-hand experiences on AI adoption, platform engineering, and developer productivity.

Thought Leadership

Get the latest findings on software engineering productivity, AI tooling ROI, and the future of platform teams from leading researchers.

GitLab Roadmap

See what's already live in GitLab and the Duo Agent Platform, including intelligent orchestration with context through GitLab Orbit, plus a look at what's coming next.

Save your seat

Attendance is complimentary and open to technology leaders. Seats are limited - register early to secure your place

All fields required

Agenda

8:30AM – 9:00AM
Registration & Breakfast Networking
9:00AM – 9:35AM
Opening Keynote
Craig Nielsen Photo

Craig Nielsen

VP of APJ

GitLab

Andrew Haschka Photo

Andrew Haschka

Field CTO

GitLab

9:35AM – 10:05AM
Customer Spotlight
10:05AM – 10:25AM
Customer Panel Discussion
10:25AM – 10:45AM
Morning Tea
10:45AM – 11:30AM
Roundtable Discussions
11:30AM – 11:50AM
Featured Keynote
12:00PM – 1:00PM
Networking Lunch