Disability, Neurodivergence & Accessibility (DNA) at GitLab
At GitLab, we're building a culture where everyone belongs and everyone can contribute. We believe that disabled and neurodivergent team members bring unique perspectives, innovative problem-solving approaches, and valuable insights that strengthen our global, all-remote organization.How to request support
Our commitment
Our commitment
We're creating environments where disabled and neurodivergent individuals don't just participate - they thrive, lead, and shape the future of work. Through our commitment to removing barriers and fostering belonging, we're establishing GitLab as a leader in inclusive workplaces where accessibility is embedded in everything we do.
What we support
GitLab maintains a comprehensive, globally accessible foundation across three key areas:
- Team Member Resource Groups (TMRG): Our Disability & Neurodivergence TMRG creates connection, advocacy, and peer support across our global team.
- Leadership Pathways: We're building advancement opportunities and leadership development programs that reflect diverse experiences and thinking styles.
- Inclusive Hiring: Our recruitment process actively seeks diverse talent and removes barriers that might prevent exceptional candidates from joining us.
- Authentic Stories: We celebrate and share the contributions of disabled and neurodivergent team members who are driving innovation at GitLab.
During the interview process
We strive to create an inclusive application, interview, selection, and offer process for all candidates.
Interview support available
When invited to interview, you can request support through our candidate accommodation form:
Modified interview process as needed.
Communication support arrangements.
Accessible virtual meeting spaces.
Additional support as needed: We encourage you to share what would be most helpful.
As a GitLab Team Member
As we build a diverse workforce around the globe, we provide support in alignment with applicable laws and cultural practices across all our locations. We're continuously learning, improving, and leading conversations about what inclusive workplaces can become.
Once you join GitLab, we continue building an environment where you don't just belong—you thrive, contribute your unique strengths, and help shape the future of work alongside your global colleagues:
Standard Equipment & Budget: Access to standard ergonomic equipment through our regular IT processes.
Accommodations & Adjustments: The Team Member Relations Team (TMR) will work with you to review all requests for specialized assistive technology, individualized equipment, or workplace modifications.
Flexible Arrangements: Our all-remote culture naturally supports diverse working styles and needs.
Learning & Development: Accessible training programs and career advancement opportunities.
Mentorship & Networks: Connection with other disabled and neurodivergent professionals for support and growth.
How to request support
For detailed policy information, visit our Global Accessibility and Accommodations Policy.
For prospective candidates
Get a quick introduction to GitLab CI in this informative video. Perfect for beginners and those looking to enhance their understanding of GitLab CI.
For current team members - Standard Equipment
Available to all team members. This includes ergonomic equipment, adjustable desks, and a standard home office setup accessed through regular processes and budgets.
For current team members - Accommodations
Contact the Team Member Relations team (TMR) for specialized equipment and individualized support (pre-approval required for all non-standard equipment) via HelpLab.
*Process note: To ensure successful procurement and avoid declined requests, any equipment beyond our standard offerings requires approval before purchase.
At GitLab, disability and neurodivergence aren't barriers to overcome - they're strengths that make us better.
At GitLab, disability and neurodivergence aren't barriers to overcome - they're strengths that make us better.
Through these initiatives and our commitment to continuous improvement, we're not just adapting to accessibility standards—we're establishing GitLab as a leader in creating workplaces where disabled and neurodivergent individuals are valued contributors, innovative thinkers, and essential community members.
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
Start shipping better software faster
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.