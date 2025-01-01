Professional Services Full Catalog
Below are the services offered by GitLab’s Professional Services team. For more details on buying Professional Services, use the form below to request more information. For more information about selling Professional Services, see our handbook page.
Our classes cover some features that are available in all three GitLab pricing tiers (Free, Premium, and Ultimate), some features that are only available in Premium and Ultimate, and a small number of features that are only available in Ultimate.
Note: These are a combination of the current “off the shelf” offerings (SKU) and custom offerings (SOW). However, not everything is captured here and more information can be requested through the form at the bottom of this page. SKUs are packaged, standardized services that can be purchased/transacted on-demand while a statement of work (SOW), or a mutually signed contract is required for custom offerings. Note: An overview of the Customer Success Services included with your Subscription to Software can be found at the Digital Customer Programs page.
|Service Type
|Service Name & Data Sheet
|Target Audience
|Transaction Method
|SOW Template/Service Description
|Service Category
|GitLab Adoption
|Platform Adoption Maturity Assessment
|Large GitLab Customers looking for a deep level assessment on their current GitLab usage of GitLab with a detailed report provided by GitLab experts that includes recommendations with an executive backlog of actionable items tied to business value and prioritized roadmap to achieve those outcomes.
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Advisory
|Implementation
|Managed Maintenance
|Self-Managed Customers within 2 major version of GitLab latest with a prior PS engagement who want to ensure their GitLab instance is continually up to date.
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Implementation
|Implementation QuickStart
|Customers who want to learn how to install a simple GitLab instance into one of their cloud accounts.
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Implementation
|Implementation QuickStart - Self Managed (HA)
|Customers who want to deploy a stable and highly-available GitLab instance and educate their users.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Implementation
|Implementation QuickStart - GitLab.com
|Customers who want to configure and secure their gitlab.com group and educate their users.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Implementation
|Health Check Self-Managed
|Self-Managed customers who are planning for additional capacity or system load in the near future
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Implementation
|Comprehensive Health Check
|Self-Managed customers who may have performance issues or want a deep dive architecture review to support their operations at scale
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Migration
|Migration QuickStart
|Customers who need to migrate data and users from GitHub, Bitbucket, or GitLab to GitLab.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Migration
|Jira Migration
|Customers who need to migrate data and users from Jira Server to GitLab.
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Hands-On
|CI/CD
|CI/CD Modernization Workshop
|Customers who want to automate their software delivery process.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Advisory
|CI/CD
|CI/CD App Modernization
|Customers looking to accelerate adoption of GitLab CI/CD capabilities and reduce time-to-value
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Hands-On
|CI/CD
|AI Powered CI/CD Modernization
|Enterprise customers looking to accelerate adoption of GitLab CI/CD capabilities and reduce time-to-value, leveraging AI to speed up the pipelien translations and significantly cut costs.
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Security
|DevSecOps Workshop
|Customers who want to secure their software supply chain
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Advisory
|Security
|DevSecOps App Transformation
|Customers looking to accelerate shift-left security and compliance adoption, leverage GitLab Ultimate’s vast capabilities, and define a simple, scalable, and standardized security process.
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Duo
|GitLab Duo Hackathon
|Customers looking to upskill a large number of their users on GitLab Duo through hands-on development of a real application.
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Flex Consulting
|Resident Engineer (3mo)
|This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a GitLab Professional Services Engineer.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Flex Consulting
|Resident Engineer (6mo)
|This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a GitLab Professional Services Engineer.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Flex Consulting
|Resident Engineer (12 mo)
|This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a GitLab Professional Services Engineer.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Flex Consulting
|Resident Engineer With Security Clearance (3mo)
|This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a Security cleared GitLab Professional Services Engineer.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Flex Consulting
|Resident Engineer With Security Clearance (6mo)
|This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a Security cleared GitLab Professional Services Engineer.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Flex Consulting
|Resident Engineer With Security Clearance (12mo)
|This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a Security cleared GitLab Professional Services Engineer.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Flex Consulting
|Consulting Block
|This is for Customers who want access to experts to help them plan, design and validate their architecture, devops and security processes, and overall adoption approach.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Service Description
|Consulting - Hands-On
|Education - Standard
|GitLab University Enterprise (GLUE) Subscription
|Existing GitLab Customers looking to track GitLab-related education goals at scale
|Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required)
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab with Git Fundamentals Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|SKU - GitLab Security Essentials Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|SKU - GitLab Compliance Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|SKU - GitLab Agile Portfolio Management Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab CI/CD Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab Advanced CI/CD Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab System Administration Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab Duo Principles Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab Public Instructor-led Training
|
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab Training – Seminar
|
|Statement of Work (SOW) Template
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab Certification Exam
|Customers looking to upskill and give recognition for doing so.
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education
|Education - Standard
|GitLab Training Per-Seat Add-on
|Customers with more than 12 attendees per standard live training session
|SKU (On-demand Transaction)
|Education