Professional Services Full Catalog

Below are the services offered by GitLab’s Professional Services team. For more details on buying Professional Services, use the form below to request more information. For more information about selling Professional Services, see our handbook page.

Our classes cover some features that are available in all three GitLab pricing tiers (Free, Premium, and Ultimate), some features that are only available in Premium and Ultimate, and a small number of features that are only available in Ultimate.

Note: These are a combination of the current “off the shelf” offerings (SKU) and custom offerings (SOW). However, not everything is captured here and more information can be requested through the form at the bottom of this page. SKUs are packaged, standardized services that can be purchased/transacted on-demand while a statement of work (SOW), or a mutually signed contract is required for custom offerings. Note: An overview of the Customer Success Services included with your Subscription to Software can be found at the Digital Customer Programs page.

Service Type Service Name & Data Sheet Target Audience Transaction Method SOW Template/Service Description Service Category
GitLab Adoption Platform Adoption Maturity Assessment Large GitLab Customers looking for a deep level assessment on their current GitLab usage of GitLab with a detailed report provided by GitLab experts that includes recommendations with an executive backlog of actionable items tied to business value and prioritized roadmap to achieve those outcomes. Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Advisory
Implementation Managed Maintenance Self-Managed Customers within 2 major version of GitLab latest with a prior PS engagement who want to ensure their GitLab instance is continually up to date. Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Hands-On
Implementation Implementation QuickStart Customers who want to learn how to install a simple GitLab instance into one of their cloud accounts. Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Hands-On
Implementation Implementation QuickStart - Self Managed (HA) Customers who want to deploy a stable and highly-available GitLab instance and educate their users. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Implementation Implementation QuickStart - GitLab.com Customers who want to configure and secure their gitlab.com group and educate their users. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Implementation Health Check Self-Managed Self-Managed customers who are planning for additional capacity or system load in the near future SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Implementation Comprehensive Health Check Self-Managed customers who may have performance issues or want a deep dive architecture review to support their operations at scale Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Hands-On
Migration Migration QuickStart Customers who need to migrate data and users from GitHub, Bitbucket, or GitLab to GitLab. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Migration Jira Migration Customers who need to migrate data and users from Jira Server to GitLab. Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Hands-On
CI/CD CI/CD Modernization Workshop Customers who want to automate their software delivery process. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Advisory
CI/CD CI/CD App Modernization Customers looking to accelerate adoption of GitLab CI/CD capabilities and reduce time-to-value Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Hands-On
CI/CD AI Powered CI/CD Modernization Enterprise customers looking to accelerate adoption of GitLab CI/CD capabilities and reduce time-to-value, leveraging AI to speed up the pipelien translations and significantly cut costs. Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Hands-On
Security DevSecOps Workshop Customers who want to secure their software supply chain SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Advisory
Security DevSecOps App Transformation Customers looking to accelerate shift-left security and compliance adoption, leverage GitLab Ultimate’s vast capabilities, and define a simple, scalable, and standardized security process. Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Hands-On
Duo GitLab Duo Hackathon Customers looking to upskill a large number of their users on GitLab Duo through hands-on development of a real application. Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Consulting - Hands-On
Flex Consulting Resident Engineer (3mo) This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a GitLab Professional Services Engineer. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Flex Consulting Resident Engineer (6mo) This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a GitLab Professional Services Engineer. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Flex Consulting Resident Engineer (12 mo) This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a GitLab Professional Services Engineer. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Flex Consulting Resident Engineer With Security Clearance (3mo) This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a Security cleared GitLab Professional Services Engineer. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Flex Consulting Resident Engineer With Security Clearance (6mo) This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a Security cleared GitLab Professional Services Engineer. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Flex Consulting Resident Engineer With Security Clearance (12mo) This is for GitLab Customers who are interested in augmenting their staff with a Security cleared GitLab Professional Services Engineer. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Flex Consulting Consulting Block This is for Customers who want access to experts to help them plan, design and validate their architecture, devops and security processes, and overall adoption approach. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Service Description Consulting - Hands-On
Education - Standard GitLab University Enterprise (GLUE) Subscription Existing GitLab Customers looking to track GitLab-related education goals at scale Statement of Work (Contract, Signature Required) Statement of Work (SOW) Template Education
Education - Standard GitLab with Git Fundamentals Training
  • Anyone new to GitLab and/or Git
  • Prerequisites
    • High-level knowledge of the software development lifecycle
    • Experience with any version control system is helpful but not required
 SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard SKU - GitLab Security Essentials Training
  • Project managers, developers, DevSecOps engineers, and security specialists who are using GitLab with the Ultimate license
  • Prerequisites
  • This course is not appropriate for students without any Git, GitLab, or GitLab CI/CD knowledge
 SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard SKU - GitLab Compliance Training
  • Compliance managers, compliance program managers, audit report analysts, and audit events analysts who are using GitLab with the Ultimate license
  • Prerequisites
  • This course is not appropriate for students without any Git, GitLab, or GitLab CI/CD knowledge
 SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard SKU - GitLab Agile Portfolio Management Training
  • Anyone who plans, tracks, and manages projects, including project managers, program managers, product owners, and scrum masters
  • Prerequisite knowledge
    • High-level knowledge of the software development lifecycle
    • Familiarity with Scrum, Kanban, or other project management workflows
  • Topics covered in the GitLab with Git Fundamentals course or equivalent experience with Git and GitLab is recommended but not required
 SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard GitLab CI/CD Training
  • Development teams, quality assurance teams, release engineers
  • Prerequisite knowledge
  • This course is not appropriate for students with no Git or GitLab knowledge
 SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard GitLab Advanced CI/CD Training
  • Development teams, quality assurance teams, release engineers
  • Prerequisite knowledge
  • This course is not appropriate for students with no Git or GitLab CI/CD knowledge
 SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard GitLab System Administration Training
  • Tier 1 and Tier 2 system administrators who serve as the GitLab platform owners for their organization
  • Anyone responsible for installing, administering, monitoring, or troubleshooting a GitLab self-managed instance
  • Prerequisites
 SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard GitLab Duo Principles Training SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard GitLab Public Instructor-led Training
  • Teams who want the flexibility to enable individual or a group of champions smaller than the default 12 attendee amount with a professional technical instructor.
 SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard GitLab Training – Seminar
  • Teams who want to dive deep on a GitLab area (Fundamentals, Agile Portfolio Management, CI/CD, Advanced CI/CD, Security Essentials, Compliance, Duo) who are looking to upskill up to 50 participants.
  • Prerequisites
 Statement of Work (SOW) Template Education
Education - Standard GitLab Certification Exam Customers looking to upskill and give recognition for doing so. SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education
Education - Standard GitLab Training Per-Seat Add-on Customers with more than 12 attendees per standard live training session SKU (On-demand Transaction) Education

