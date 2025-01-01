What is Model Context Protocol (MCP)?

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open source framework that standardizes how AI systems share data with external tools and data sources. This is important because AI tools are only as powerful as the data they have access to. Like a USB-C port for AI apps, MCP gives users a standard protocol for building secure connections between their AI tools and relevant data sources, enabling AI systems to maintain context between different tools and datasets.

Before MCP, each new data source required a custom implementation. If you wanted your AI assistant to access your customer database to retrieve or create tables, read files from cloud storage, or interact with your CRM system, you’d need separate, custom-built connections for each service, leveraging complex Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) setups or large language model (LLM) tool calling, which increased complexity and maintenance. MCP changes this by providing a unified protocol that works across different systems and applications.

Here’s another way to think about it: Before MCP, integrating N different AI applications with M different tools required N x M custom integrations. In other words, a company wanting to connect five AI applications with ten different services would need 50 (5 x 10) separate integration projects. MCP transforms this into a much simpler N + M equation, since each AI application only needs to implement MCP once.

The protocol operates on a simple but powerful principle: AI applications connect to MCP servers that expose specific capabilities like tools, resources, and prompts. This design maintains security with clear permission controls. It also stays flexible to work with almost any system.

In addition, MCP allows AI systems to query live data and then trigger actions through reusable prompt templates. MCP can also help to optimize AI flows by creating prompt templates and managing content repositories.

Key features of MCP:

Seamless API integrations : Provides a standardized API layer for AI systems, ensuring structured data for LLMs without having to build custom endpoints. This results in better outputs, less maintenance, and more reliability.

: Provides a standardized API layer for AI systems, ensuring structured data for LLMs without having to build custom endpoints. This results in better outputs, less maintenance, and more reliability. Remote services : Securely connects MCP hosts with remote servers and ensures all connections are authenticated and logged.

: Securely connects MCP hosts with remote servers and ensures all connections are authenticated and logged. Debugging tools : MCP offers built-in logging, simplifying the troubleshooting process when developers are monitoring AI interactions with the systems they're connecting to.

: MCP offers built-in logging, simplifying the troubleshooting process when developers are monitoring AI interactions with the systems they're connecting to. Developer SDKs: C#, Java, Kotlin, Python, Ruby, Rust, Swift, and TypeScript SDKs are available for integration and extensibility (the ecosystem is evolving fast, and new SDKs may be available).

MCP is essential for AI-native environments, enabling smarter, more interactive, and adaptable AI solutions.