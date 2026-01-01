AI code completion privacy concerns

Proprietary code leaving your environment

Any time code context is sent to vendor infrastructure, you take on some exposure to interception, accidental leakage, or vendor-side breach risk, even if the vendor has strong controls.

Code being retained or used for training

A major enterprise concern is whether submitted code is stored or reused for model improvement. That’s what makes data retention policies, training guarantees, and contract terms central to procurement.

Intellectual property and licensing issues

AI-generated suggestions can resemble public or licensed code closely enough to create IP or compliance concerns. Human review and license-aware governance are still necessary before production use.

Overly broad repository access

Even if the model is secure, the integration itself can create risk when it can access repositories that contain secrets, sensitive infrastructure definitions, or other high-risk code that does not need AI assistance.

Insecure suggestions

Privacy and security overlap. AI-generated code can introduce vulnerabilities or unsafe patterns if suggestions are accepted without review, testing, or scanning.