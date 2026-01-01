What is AI pair programming?

In traditional pair programming, two developers work together: one drives by writing code while the other navigates, reviewing and guiding in real time.

AI pair programming keeps that collaborative model, but swaps the always-present second human with an on-demand AI assistant. That removes much of the friction of human pairing: scheduling conflicts, skill mismatches, mentoring bottlenecks, and the overhead of coordinating live sessions across distributed teams.

For software teams, it’s a practical way to speed up delivery, reduce context switching, and keep developers in flow without replacing human judgment.

To see how AI coding support fits into broader engineering workflows, learn more about AI for Coding.

Human pairing still has the edge for deep collaboration, teaching, and problem framing. At GitLab, pair programming is described as especially useful for onboarding, mentoring, and working through difficult problems together.