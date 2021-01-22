GitLab’s automated and integrated continuous delivery

Published on: January 22, 2021
Organizations adopting DevOps best practices to software delivery spend time and effort designing, building, testing, integrating, and maintaining CI/CD pipelines for their different projects. Just as they must spend some of their time maintaining their business applications instead of innovating, they must do the same for their pipelines. Freeing your developers so that they can spend more of their time creating new business applications and differentiating value to the business is of utmost importance to remain competitive in a world where organizations must be digital leaders to succeed in the marketplace.
GitLab provides Auto DevOps, which are prescribed out-of-the-box CI/CD templates that auto-discover the source code you have. Based on best practices, they automatically detect, build, test, deploy, and monitor your applications. Auto DevOps save your developers from implementing their own pipelines so that they can spend more time innovating. In the following paragraphs, we go over how the power of Auto DevOps automates and integrates your continuous delivery to help increase productivity and speed up releases.
It’s very easy to enable Auto DevOps for your application. All you need to do is go to your Project Settings and select the configuration you desire for Auto DevOps. As the picture below depicts, you can select the deployment strategy to “Automatic deployment to staging, manual deployment to production”:
The Auto DevOps pipeline shifts work left to find and prevent defects as early as possible in the software delivery process.
The pipeline then deploys the application to staging for verification and then to production in an incremental fashion. Auto DevOps saves you and your developers from implementing your own pipelines so that you can spend more time innovating.
The stages and jobs of the Auto DevOps pipeline vary according to the way you configured it. You can also customize the prescribed Auto DevOps pipeline or reuse only portions of it. Let’s review the prescribed stages and jobs for a simple Java application.
All these steps are automatically executed on your application so that you can spend more time delivering value to the business.
All these tests increase the quality of code, compliance and reliability that translate into a highly resilient production environment.
This entire prescribed CI/CD pipeline, with all its stages and jobs, is based on best practices and is automatically run for the user’s project saving them time and effort from developing their own pipeline.
As developers collaborate on a project, Auto DevOps automatically includes Auto Review Apps, which stands up an ephemeral environment for stakeholders to review the running application with proposed changes before they are merged to the main branch. The teardown and freeing of the resources of the ephemeral review environment are also automatically done by Auto DevOps once the merge takes place.
Here are some ways that you can modify Auto DevOps.
You could also use the GitLab APIs to script these modifications if he so desired.
The power of Auto DevOps automates and integrates your continuous delivery to help speed up your releases by saving you time from having to write your own pipelines. By using Auto DevOps you can accelerate your product delivery times and bring differentiating application features faster to market.
If you’d like to see the power of GitLab Auto DevOps in action, watch this video.
