We surveyed over 5,000 software professionals to examine current attitudes and perception of the state of culture, workflow, and tooling within IT organizations.
What do you need in order to thrive? From fewer delays in the development process to early detection of security vulnerabilities, we want to identify what you need to move ideas into action.
We're happy to share that GitLab is a Challenger in Gartner's 2019 ARO Magic Quadrant
Learn four key DevOps principles and why they are essential to successful development and deployment.
Code reviews are hard to get right. Here are five new features in our DevOps Platform designed to streamline code reviews and provide vital context.
See what happened when these five teams moved on from old continuous integration and delivery solutions and switched to GitLab CI/CD.
Collaboration is a powerful tool and DevOps pros that learn how to master it will expand their growth opportunities.
Educators can give students a career advantage by collaborating with GitLab to bring DevOps lectures, tools, and community straight to the classroom.
