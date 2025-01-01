BlogDevOps

How to provision 100 AWS Graviton GitLab Spot Runners in 10 Minutes for $2/hour

Utilizing the GitLab HA Scaling Runner Vending Machine for AWS Automation to setup 100 GitLab runners on AWS Spot.
Authors: Darwin Sanoy, Nupur Sharma

Global Developer Report confirms 2018 is the year for open source and DevOps

We surveyed over 5,000 software professionals to examine current attitudes and perception of the state of culture, workflow, and tooling within IT organizations.

The 2019 Global Developer Survey is now open! Share your thoughts to shape the industry.

What do you need in order to thrive? From fewer delays in the development process to early detection of security vulnerabilities, we want to identify what you need to move ideas into action.

GitLab named Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Release Orchestration 2019

We're happy to share that GitLab is a Challenger in Gartner's 2019 ARO Magic Quadrant

4 Must-know DevOps principles

Learn four key DevOps principles and why they are essential to successful development and deployment.

How GitLab's 5 new code review features will make life easier

Code reviews are hard to get right. Here are five new features in our DevOps Platform designed to streamline code reviews and provide vital context.

5 Teams that made the switch to GitLab CI/CD

See what happened when these five teams moved on from old continuous integration and delivery solutions and switched to GitLab CI/CD.

5 ways collaboration boosts productivity and your career

Collaboration is a powerful tool and DevOps pros that learn how to master it will expand their growth opportunities.

5 ways to bring DevOps to your campus

Educators can give students a career advantage by collaborating with GitLab to bring DevOps lectures, tools, and community straight to the classroom.

6 tips to make software developer hiring easier

If your developers are leaving and it's tough to hire, here's our best advice to stem the tide. One hint: A DevOps Platform can help!

