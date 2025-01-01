We're continually improving the tooling that helps our community of contributors build GitLab. Here's what's new over the last month!
Learn how a creator of shared, includable templates upskilled by migrating the templates to GitLab CI/CD components and the CI/CD Catalog.
It is important to have the complete picture of scaled effects in view when designing automation.
Learn cache types, as well as when and how to use them.
Learn step-by-step how to process detected vulnerabilities and spawn merge request approval rules from critical vulnerabilities.
Learn how to do early testing as well as how to peg your automation to the EL 7 packages until you are able to properly integrate the changes into your automation.
This tutorial shows how to use the DevSecOps platform to create a set-and-forget Twitter bot.
Discover how we built our first multi-region deployment for teams at GitLab using the platform's many features, helping create a frictionless developer experience for GitLab Duo users.
