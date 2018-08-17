How to design for (and with) developers

Published on August 17, 2018
2 min read
UX Manager Sarrah Vesselov shares her thoughts on how to design for a developer audience.
Designers have a challenging task: Solve problems to empower users to do their best work. To understand how designers balance the demands of their roles as problem solvers with the evolving needs of an audience, I chatted with UX Manager Sarrah Vesselov about the considerations that go into designing for developers.
“It has become more complex since developers are using tools to do multiple things rather than a single thing.”
“Developers are as close to designers as you get. We’re all problem solvers.”
“Having a direct line to people who are using our product every day allows us to quickly iterate and make changes. When I’m talking to people on Hacker News, I link them to issues, and I really value their feedback.”
“It’s important to understand developers’ goals and motivations and what they’re trying to accomplish.”
“Things keep getting more and more complex. Trying to make life easier for someone is a challenge.”
“Make allies out of the developers you work with to better understand the developers you’re designing for.”
Our incredible UX team is rapidly growing, and we'd love to be your teammate! If you'd like to design for a developer audience, please apply for one of our open positions.
