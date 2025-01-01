BlogUX

Browse articles that include the UX tag

5 Leadership Lessons as Product Design Manager

Shortly after my promotion to Staff Product Designer, I was given the opportunity to act as Product Design Manager for CI/CD. These are some of the lessons I learned on design leadership at GitLab.
Author: Rayana VerissimoRead Post

Recent posts

Open Source

5 UX problems you can help us fix right now

“We spent 40 hours talking to 20 of you. Now we’ve got some issues we’d like your help on.”

Security

A deep dive into the Security Analyst persona

See how we created our new Security Analyst persona, and how we are already putting it to use.

Insights

A tale of two file editors

How UX Research revealed unexpected patterns in how people use two GitLab file editors: the single-file editor and the Web IDE.

Unfiltered

Running an Asynchronous Sketch Workshop for UX

How to generate ideas with team members in multiple time zones

Insights

Tips to avoid burnout for product designers

Effective prioritization and boundary setting are critical to product designers' growth.

Insights

Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look

Get an inside look at how we are improving the usability of GitLab build features with multiple visual design improvements.

Product

Beautifying our UI: Enhancing GitLab's deployment experience

Go inside our innovative approach to improving our user interface, including pairing product designers and frontend engineers to make usability improvements across the platform.

Company

What we're doing to beautify our UI

We’re actively working to make our UI more aesthetically pleasing. Learn how we started with a UX spike and where we’re going next.

Engineering

Why we built a UX Research Insights repository

One of the biggest challenges faced by UX researchers is organizing and storing user research effectively, so that anyone can find and use insights.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform

Get free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert