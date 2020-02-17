Join the GitLab Community Day at SCaLE 18x!

We just returned from FOSDEM, where we had a great time meeting with and talking to GitLab community members. We will be on the road again to Southern California in a few weeks at SCaLE 18x, and hope to meet with wider GitLab community members at the event! If you are not familiar with SCaLE, it is the largest volunteer-organized open-source and free software event in North America. This year will be the 18th edition of the conference, and the SCaLE team provided us with a 40% discount code for GitLab community. When you register, you can use the code GIT for the discount!

GitLab Community Day

This year, we are organizing a GitLab Community Day, where we will have a discussion on resources for the wider community, a hands-on workshop on how you can contribute to GitLab, and a tutorial on how to use GitLab.

Several team members from the GitLab Developer Relations team will be at SCaLE 18x this time around. If you're interested in learning more about GitLab's programs for supporting code contributors, educational institutions, evangelists, open source communities, and more, we'd love to meet you in person.

WHEN : Friday, March 6th, from 1:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

: Friday, March 6th, from 1:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. WHERE: Ballroom F at the Pasadena Convention Center

You can find more information on topics and speakers on the Gitlab Community Day issue. You are welcome to add feedback or suggestions directly on the issue.

DevOpsDay LA

GitLab will again be a sponsor for DevOpsDay LA at SCaLE, and we will have a GitLab booth in the DevOpsDay LA exhibit area on March 6th. If you want to come talk to GitLab team members about anything DevOps, please swing by our booth and checkout some GitLab swag. Speaking of swag, there will also be a raffle at 3:35pm where the winner will get a Nintendo Switch! So, please be sure to enter the raffle while you visit the GitLab booth.

WHEN : Friday, March 6th, all day

: Friday, March 6th, all day WHERE: Ballroom DE at the Pasadena Convention Center

Talks given by GitLab team members at SCaLE 18x

A couple of GitLab team members will be speaking at the conference:

Please come say hi 👋 at SCaLE, and we look forward to seeing many of you in sunny Southern California!