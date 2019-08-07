See who will be speaking at GitLab Commit!

Published on August 7, 2019
Announcing the speakers for our inaugural GitLab Commit conference in Brooklyn.
We're excited to announce the first round of speakers for our inaugural GitLab Commit conference in Brooklyn! This group of speakers includes thought leaders and industry experts, members of both the GitLab team and wider community, and people from diverse backgrounds with diverse perspectives.
Brilliant minds from the likes of Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile, DigitalOcean, VMware, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation will join GitLab CEO and co-founder Sid Sijbrandij for an unforgettable day of learning and networking.
Attendees can expect great conversations and insights on how to bring teams together to deliver code quickly and securely, and how to push innovation forward at lightning speeds. We look forward to seeing you there on September 17th and experiencing a unique event that is taking over Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
GitLab Commit Brooklyn will not only take place at the Williamsburg Hotel, but will be a Williamsburg neighborhood takeover. Every venue in a two block radius will have its own theme, immersing you in the city. From a graffiti wall to a trip to a brewery, your day of learning about the future of software development will be full of creative inspiration.
Hear talks, mix and mingle with new and old friends at the Williamsburg hotel, Wythe Hotel, Kinfolk, Schimanski’s and end the night at Brooklyn Bowl.
Register by August 15, 11:59 pm PT with code: commit99 to save $99 on conference passes!
– Jasmine James, IT Manager - DevOps Center of Excellence, Delta Air Lines
– Eddie Zaneski, Senior Director Security, DigitalOcean
– Marshall Cottrell, Lead Engineer, Platform Team, MRI Technologies
– Tim Davis, Cloud Advocate, VMware
– Kyle Persohn, Senior Engineer, and Sean Corkum, Senior Engineer, Northwestern Mutual
– Eduardo Silva, Principal Engineer, Arm/ Treasure Data
– Solomon Rubin, Cyber Security & Software Engineer, MITRE
– Nico Meisenzahl, Senior Consultant, panagenda
– Cory Zibell, Technology Lead, Digital Surgeons
– George Tsiolis, UX Engineer, Ubitech
– Philip Marc Schwartz, Principal Software Engineer, CDP Platform, T-Mobile
– Umasankar Mukkara, Co-founder and COO, MayaData
VP - Technology Fellow, Goldman Sachs
Executive Director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Senior Systems Engineer, Delta Air Lines
dbt Community Manager, Fishtown Analytics
Senior Engineer, Northwestern Mutual
Senior Engineer, Northwestern Mutual
Quality & Automation Lead, MayaData
Co-founder & CEO, GitLab
Distinguished Engineer - Secure, GitLab
Data Engineer, Analytics, GitLab
Engineering Manager, GitLab
Support Engineering Manager, GitLab
Senior Distribution Engineer, GitLab
GitLab Commit is a home to learning and collaboration, so we can all experience success through DevOps transformations. We're confident that this lineup of speakers will inspire our audience and empower them to make themselves, their teams and organizations, and the open source and tech communities better.
We'll be bringing GitLab Commit to Brooklyn on September 17 and London on October 9. To find additional information and register, please visit our GitLab Commit site. We look forward to contributing with you soon!
