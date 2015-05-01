GitLab on Debian 8

Debian is among the most popular platforms to run GitLab on. With the stable release of Debian 8, we wanted to make sure that early-adopters could run GitLab on their new machines.

So from now on, GitLab Omnibus packages for Debian 8 will be available with every release, find them on our downloads page.

And don't forget that we're running our package server in beta with the help of Packagecloud.io. You can install GitLab Community Edition with: