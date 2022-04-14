In GitLab's Co-Create Program customers work directly with our product and engineering teams to develop new features and enhance existing ones. Through open source contributions, our customers drive innovation and shape the future of GitLab.
"Our experience with the Co-Create Program has been incredible. It only took two months between discussing our contribution with a GitLab Contributor Success Engineer and getting it live in the GitLab release. Two developers saved time for 30 million users."
Open Source Advocate, Co-Create Program Customer
"Customers use Co-Create to reduce costs, improve workflows and increase security. The best person to solve an issue is the one experiencing it."
Raimund Hook, Senior Fullstack Engineer, Contributor Success
Contributor Success will lead your team through a virtual workshop of the development kit and prepare you for contributing to GitLab.
A GitLab engineer will spend a week onsite with your team, guiding you through GitLab's codebase and kicking off your feature development.
As a Co-Create partner, your organization builds GitLab with us, moving the product roadmap forward with valuable contributions.
Contributor Success provides ongoing support, troubleshooting, and guidance throughout your Co-Create journey.
Develop a deeper understanding of GitLab’s platform, product enhancements, custom integrations and grow relationships with product engineers.
GitLab covers all maintenance for your contributions so you never have to do upkeep with release changes for your contributions.
"The Co-Create Program is a hands-on opportunity for customers to bring features they care about to life in GitLab. It's great to see the enthusiasm for getting involved in building GitLab with us and the impact of their contributions."
Imre Farkas, Staff Backend Engineer - Manage:Auth
"We had training sessions that guided us through everything we needed to contribute. One-on-one sessions with a GitLab engineer also gave us an in-depth look at GitLab’s package architecture."
Software Engineer, Co-Create Program Customer
Reach out to [email protected] to start contributing the features and fixes you want to see in GitLab!