In GitLab's Co-Create Program customers work directly with our product and engineering teams to develop new features and enhance existing ones. Through open source contributions, our customers drive innovation and shape the future of GitLab.

"Our experience with the Co-Create Program has been incredible. It only took two months between discussing our contribution with a GitLab Contributor Success Engineer and getting it live in the GitLab release. Two developers saved time for 30 million users."

Open Source Advocate, Co-Create Program Customer

Customer Solutions 

> git commit -m "Reduced toolchain by integrating package support"

> git commit -m "Improved GitLab's empty project UI - simplified SSH/HTTPS config"

> git commit -m "Added support for OAuth 2.0"

"Customers use Co-Create to reduce costs, improve workflows and increase security. The best person to solve an issue is the one experiencing it."

Raimund Hook, Senior Fullstack Engineer, Contributor Success

Customer Benefits

Onboarding & Setup

Contributor Success will lead your team through a virtual workshop of the development kit and prepare you for contributing to GitLab.

Onsite Collaboration

A GitLab engineer will spend a week onsite with your team, guiding you through GitLab's codebase and kicking off your feature development.

Shape the Roadmap

As a Co-Create partner, your organization builds GitLab with us, moving the product roadmap forward with valuable contributions.

Dedicated Support

Contributor Success provides ongoing support, troubleshooting, and guidance throughout your Co-Create journey.

Deeper knowledge

Develop a deeper understanding of GitLab’s platform, product enhancements, custom integrations and grow relationships with product engineers.

Maintenance Free

GitLab covers all maintenance for your contributions so you never have to do upkeep with release changes for your contributions.

"The Co-Create Program is a hands-on opportunity for customers to bring features they care about to life in GitLab. It's great to see the enthusiasm for getting involved in building GitLab with us and the impact of their contributions."

Imre Farkas, Staff Backend Engineer - Manage:Auth

"We had training sessions that guided us through everything we needed to contribute. One-on-one sessions with a GitLab engineer also gave us an in-depth look at GitLab’s package architecture."

Software Engineer, Co-Create Program Customer

