GitLab vs Atlassian

Atlassian is best known for Jira, its agile software project management platform. Atlassian’s strategy centers around a comprehensive digital product pipeline, including planning, collaboration, task and product development (Jira and Trello); collaborative source control and continuous delivery (Bitbucket); knowledge management (Confluence); and operations (Jira Service Management).

In comparison to Jira (Plan stage), we take into consideration three of the Atlassian products that map 1:1 to the defined features: Jira, Jira Align, and Jira Service Management. Jira + Jira Align remains a leading product in the market. It is a full-featured solution with built-in support for multiple agile frameworks. When placing GitLab versus Atlassian in Portfolio planning, Jira Align outpaces GitLab when it comes to an enterprise agile planning platform that connects work to product, program and portfolio management at scale. With Gitlab versus Jira Service Management (Service Desk), Jira is seen as a leader in Enterprise Service Management due to the evolution of Jira Service Desk into Jira Service Management via various acquisitions.

GitLab’s most notable competitive advantage over Jira is in Team Planning. GitLab offers robust team planning capabilities that allow work to be linked directly to the DevOps lifecycle. Keeping teams in a single application offers operational and financial advantages. Many customers inquire about what a transition would look like from Jira Software to GitLab to team planning. Jira has limited to no features in Requirements Management, Design Management and Quality Management, and GitLab outpaces them in these feature areas.