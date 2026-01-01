GitLab's roadmap for Intelligent Orchestration

Engage with our team to dive deeper into our upcoming platform innovations in agentic software engineering. Get hands on with what's next, before anyone else, and help shape where the platform goes.
Get early, hands-on access to the platform innovations behind intelligent orchestration with context, including GitLab Orbit, AI Governance, and machine-scale infrastructure, while they are still in preview.
Work directly with GitLab product managers and field CTOs. Your feedback reaches the people building the next chapter of our intelligent orchestration platform, and helps prioritize what ships next.
Preview agentic infrastructure that keeps execution fast while staying inside your context, workflows, governance, and budget.
Run real evaluations in your environment with direct support from our team.
Build internal readiness so you can adopt confidently the moment features reach general availability.
Senior engineering leaders responsible for evaluating solutions, along with the platform owners and executives driving AI adoption across the software lifecycle. If your team is deciding how to scale agentic AI, this program is built for you.