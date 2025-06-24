GitLab 18 release event

The next step in intelligent DevSecOps

June 24, 2025

Join the virtual launch event and see how you can make your entire SDLC smarter, faster, and more secure.

Join us virtually

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: Choose your preferred timezone!

Duration: 1 hour

AI has transformed software development, enabling faster code contributions but revealing new challenges: fragmented toolchains, limited AI context, and false trade-offs between security and speed. It's time to raise our expectations. It’s time for intelligent software development with an intelligent DevSecOps platform.

Come see what we’ve added in GitLab 18 to help you get the benefits of AI across the entire software delivery lifecycle and strengthen security without slowing developers down — all in one natively integrated DevSecOps platform.

Join us for our annual virtual release event to see:

  • Demos of what's new in GitLab 18 today — including agentic AI workflows, Advanced SAST, optimized CI/CD pipelines, Duo with Amazon Q, and GitLab Premium now with AI-native capabilities.
  • How AI that knows your entire SDLC can make your entire software development lifecycle smarter, faster, and more secure.
  • Discussions with GitLab leaders and special guests about the future of AI-driven software development.
  • A sneak peek of what our team is working on for future GitLab releases.

*Choose from 3 convenient time zones during registration. The event will be presented in English with subtitles available in multiple languages to support our global DevSecOps community.

Speakers

Bill StaplesChief Executive OfficerGitLab
Sabrina FarmerChief Technical OfficerGitLab
Josh LemosChief Information Security OfficerGitLab
David DeSantoChief Product OfficerGitLab
Hillary BensonVP, Product ManagementGitLab

