GitLab 18 release event
June 24, 2025
Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Time: Choose your preferred timezone!
Duration: 1 hour
AI has transformed software development, enabling faster code contributions but revealing new challenges: fragmented toolchains, limited AI context, and false trade-offs between security and speed. It's time to raise our expectations. It’s time for intelligent software development with an intelligent DevSecOps platform.
Come see what we’ve added in GitLab 18 to help you get the benefits of AI across the entire software delivery lifecycle and strengthen security without slowing developers down — all in one natively integrated DevSecOps platform.
Join us for our annual virtual release event to see:
*Choose from 3 convenient time zones during registration. The event will be presented in English with subtitles available in multiple languages to support our global DevSecOps community.
