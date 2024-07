GitLab Connect is the can't-miss event that connects you to the ideas, technologies, and people that are driving business and software transformation. Get inspired by industry leaders, connect with peers, and gain game-changing DevSecOps best practices as well as insights into our latest 2024 Global DevSecOps survey and GitLab roadmap.

At this event, you will learn:

Actionable insights to drive innovation: Hear from experts on accelerating Digital Transformation and enablement, integrating security, AI/ML, CI/CD, cloud adoption, and more.

Inspiring customer speakers: Gain best practices on how other customers are using GitLab to improve processes and drive success within their organisations.

Hear from leading industry expert analyst: Craig Baty will uncover strategic priorities for IT decision makers and reveal key findings from Factor's latest research from 379 IT Decision makers.

Step into the future with AI driven software development: Learn how AI redefines what's possible in DevSecOps, moving from AI-assisted to AI-led software development.

