Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives in Singapore for a day discussing the future of AI-powered software development. We’ll share the GitLab product roadmap — including the latest in AI — showcase customer success stories, and discuss today’s most pressing global software challenges.
The GitLab DevSecOps World Tour features morning keynotes from GitLab executives and customers, afternoon breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Lunch will be provided.
- Executives and Engineering leaders: Learn how to use standardized team workflows using GitLab DevSecOps platform. We'll feature demos on how to streamline onboarding, centralize security scans, measure release cycle times, and more.
- GitLab users and practitioners: Bring your laptops and go hands-on with GitLab's most powerful features, including the CI/CD Catalog, SAST scanners, AI for troubleshooting pipelines, and more.
Fairmont Singapore
2 Stamford Road
Singapore 178882
A special group rate of S$385.00 (plus taxes and fees) for Fairmont guests is available until October 18. Book now
As a special thank you to our attendees, we are offering an exclusive 50% discount on GitLab Technical Certifications. Attend and receive your discount code which is valid for up to four uses within six months post-conference. For more details on the certifications available, please visit GitLab Technical Certifications.
9:30 am
9:40 am
10:00 am
10:30 am
10:45 am
11:45 am
1:00 pm
4:00 pm
