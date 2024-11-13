DevSecOps World Tour Singapore, Singapore

Singapore | November 13, 2024

Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives in Singapore for a day discussing the future of AI-powered software development. We’ll share the GitLab product roadmap — including the latest in AI — showcase customer success stories, and discuss today’s most pressing global software challenges.

The GitLab DevSecOps World Tour features morning keynotes from GitLab executives and customers, afternoon breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Lunch will be provided.

  • Executives and Engineering leaders: Learn how to use standardized team workflows using GitLab DevSecOps platform. We'll feature demos on how to streamline onboarding, centralize security scans, measure release cycle times, and more.
  • GitLab users and practitioners: Bring your laptops and go hands-on with GitLab's most powerful features, including the CI/CD Catalog, SAST scanners, AI for troubleshooting pipelines, and more.

Scroll down to review the full agenda.

Fairmont Singapore
2 Stamford Road
Singapore 178882

Accommodation special rate
A special group rate of S$385.00 (plus taxes and fees) for Fairmont guests is available until October 18. Book now

Exclusive Certification Discounts
As a special thank you to our attendees, we are offering an exclusive 50% discount on GitLab Technical Certifications. Attend and receive your discount code which is valid for up to four uses within six months post-conference. For more details on the certifications available, please visit GitLab Technical Certifications.

9:30 am

Welcome

9:40 am

The Furture of AI-powered Software Development
Ashley Kramer Photo
Ashley Kramer CMSO GitLab

10:00 am

GitLab 17 product themes and roadmap
Justin Farris Photo
Justin Farris VP, Product Management GitLab

10:30 am

Networking Break

10:45 am

Customer and Product Spotlight

11:45 am

Networking Lunch

1:00 pm

Breakout Sessions

4:00 pm

Networking Reception

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

