These External Blog Submissions Terms ("Terms") sets forth the agreement between GitLab Inc. ("Company") and you ("Contributor") with respect to the work created by Contributor for publication by Company as described in Section 1 below.

Contributor may create and provide to Company certain works of authorship, including but not limited to, a blog, an article, graphics, photographs, video, or audio (each a "Work" and, collectively, the "Works"). These Terms apply to all Works accepted by Company, to be published by Company in accordance with the rights granted in Section 3. Company is under no obligation to publish the Works.

Contributor Responsibilities . Contributor shall: (a) deliver the Work to Company on a timely basis according to the process for External contributions specified by Company in its Blog Handbook. (b) prior to delivery of the Work, obtain from all persons who are, or whose property is, identified, depicted, or otherwise referred to in such Work, such written and signed licenses, permissions, waivers, and consents (collectively, "Permissions" and each, individually, a "Permission"), including those relating to publicity and privacy, as are or reasonably may be expected to be necessary for Company, including its licensees, successors, and assigns, to exercise its rights in the Work, including all intellectual property rights therein, without incurring any payment or other obligation to, or otherwise violating any right of, any such person; and (c) be responsible for the accuracy of any AI-generated content used in the Work.

Grant of Rights . Contributor hereby grants to Company and its affiliates, and each of their respective direct and indirect licensees, successors, and assigns a perpetual, irrevocable, freely transferable and sublicensable, fully paid-up and royalty-free right and license to use the Works, including all copyrights and other intellectual property rights therein (including all extensions and renewals thereof, all reversion rights therein, and the right to register and sue to enforce such copyrights against alleged and actual infringers) and all exploitation and allied, ancillary, and subsidiary rights therein (including the right to exploit the Works, in perpetuity, throughout the universe, in any and all media and by any and all technologies and means of delivery whether now or hereafter known or devised). For purposes of clarity and without limiting the foregoing, Contributor agrees that the foregoing grant includes the rights:(a) to modify, edit, combine with other materials, translate, include in collective works, and create derivative works of the Works (collectively, “Adapt,” “Adapted,” and “Adaptation” have correlative meanings); and (b) to reproduce, perform (publicly or otherwise), display (publicly or otherwise), and transmit the Works, in whole or in part, and as provided by Contributor unmodified or Adapted. Such rights will be exclusive for a period of one (1) year from the date of first publication by Company, and non-exclusive thereafter in perpetuity.

Ownership . Contributor will own and retain all right, title, and interest in and to the Work, subject to the rights granted in Section 3.

Use of Contributor's Name, Likeness, and Information . Contributor hereby grants to Company and its affiliates, and each of their respective direct and indirect successors, licensees, and assigns, the perpetual, worldwide right to use Contributor's name, image, likeness, and biographical and professional information, including information Contributor provides to Company and any other information about Contributor that is publicly available, in connection with the Work and any Adaptations, including to advertise and promote the same or any product or service that features or includes, without limitation, any Work, in whole or in part, as provided by Contributor unmodified or as adapted, in any and all media and by any and all technologies and means of delivery whether now or hereafter known or devised, without further consent from or any payment, or other compensation to Contributor.

Payment . By submitting the Work, Contributor agrees and confirms that no payment for the Work will be made by Company to Contributor.

Attribution . Company shall include a byline, attributing the Work to the Contributor, when publishing the Work.

Representations and Warranties . By providing the Work to Company, Contributor hereby represents and warrants that the Work: (a) is Contributor's sole and original creation;

(b) has not been, and prior to Company's publication thereof will not be, published or otherwise made publicly available, in whole or in part;

(c) is not libelous or otherwise defamatory; and

(d) does not, and will not, infringe or otherwise violate any right of any third party, including any copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret, or other intellectual property right, or any right of publicity or privacy.

Indemnification . Contributor shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Company and its affiliates, and its and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, successors, and assigns, from and against any claims, judgments, damages, liabilities, settlements, losses, costs, and expenses, including attorneys' fees and disbursements, arising from or relating to any material breach or alleged breach by Contributor of its representations, warranties, or other obligations hereunder.

Relationship of the Parties . Contributor is an independent contractor of Company, and these Terms will not be construed to create any association, partnership, joint venture, employee, or agency relationship between Contributor and Company for any purpose. Contributor has no authority (and will not hold itself out as having authority) to bind Company and will not make any agreements or representations on the Company's behalf without Company's prior written consent.

Miscellaneous . (a) Contributor will not assign or otherwise transfer any of its rights, or delegate, subcontract, or otherwise transfer any of its obligations or performance, under these Terms. Any purported assignment, delegation, or transfer in violation of this Section 11(a) is void. These Terms are binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective permitted successors and assigns.

(b) These Terms contain the full and complete understanding between the parties regarding the Work, and supersede all prior agreements and understandings pertaining thereto and cannot be modified except by writing signed by each party. These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without regard to the conflicts of laws provisions thereof. The parties hereby submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal and state courts located in San Francisco, California, and any action or suit under these Terms shall only be brought by the parties in any federal or state court in San Francisco, California with appropriate jurisdiction over the subject matter.