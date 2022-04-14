GitLab 15 launch event

See where The One DevOps Platform is headed!

GitLab 15

A Celebration of DevOps

GitLab 15 is a major step forward. We want to walk you through what’s new, talk about what’s next, and hear from you.

Join the launch event on Thursday, June 23 at 8:00 am PDT / 3:00 pm UTC for:

  • A look into the future of DevOps
  • A dive into the vision for The One DevOps Platform with Product leadership
  • A discussion of how GitLab can help advance your DevOps career

We want to hear from you

Our mission is to enable anyone to contribute. GitLab 15 is no exception. When you register, please contribute your ideas and questions to help shape our Platform going forward.

